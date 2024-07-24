DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms during the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Delmarva remains sandwiched between a trough to the north and a Bermuda high to the south, which means southwesterly flow is continuing, bringing in warm and humid air to the peninsula.
This will mean that scattered showers and thunderstorm will continue Wednesday afternoon throug Thursday. Delmarva is under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather, mainly for damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours could also cause localized flooding before this unsettled pattern finally comes to an end early on Friday.
So, we'll keep chances for scattered showers and thunder in the forecast for Thursday, although the day won't be a washout.
Once the pattern breaks down, we'll see clearing on Friday just in time for a weekend that will feature lots of sunshine, along with comfortable temperatures; highs will be in the mid 80s, and lows in the mid 60s indicated low humidity.
Comfortably dry conditions will continue through the beginning of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for July 31 - August 6.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.