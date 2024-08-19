Forecast Updated on Monday, August 19, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Shower or storm is possible early before we clear things out. Lows: 59-67. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 75-81. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-62. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 72-80. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
The front is lingering to our west this morning and will push across Delmarva as we work into the afternoon hours and will produce one more chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms later today and into this evening. The severe weather threat is not as great as it was on Sunday, but we still have a chance of seeing some pretty big thunderstorms that could bring strong, gusty winds and lots of rain and lightning. The front will clear us this evening and bring a major shift in our weather pattern as we continue into the rest of the work week.
A massive ridge of high pressure will establish over the region and not go anywhere anytime soon. We get to reap the benefits of this high with lots of sunshine and temperatures dropping to a fall-like feel to the air. Highs from Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s…refreshing for late August. The low temperatures for Wednesday through Saturday morning into the 50s for many folks and on Thursday morning…it wouldn’t shock me if folks dropped into the upper 40s for morning temperatures.
The humidity will start to climb heading into the weekend as the high slightly shifts off the coast and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday and with lots of sunshine. It may get even warmer early next week with highs near 90 degrees by Monday.