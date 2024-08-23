Forecast Updated on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 3:35am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-65. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-67. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 81-88. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 81-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
We have been enjoying one of the nicest stretches of weather I have ever forecasted in August on Delmarva in my decade I have been here. A massive ridge of high pressure will establish over the region and not go anywhere anytime soon. We get to reap the benefits of this high with lots of sunshine and temperatures dropping to a fall-like feel to the air. This Friday will see high temperatures into the 70s and 80s with lots of sunshine and a little touch of humidity in the air by tonight into Saturday morning.
We will still see low temperatures on Saturday morning into the 50s for many folks. The humidity will start to climb heading into the weekend as the high slightly shifts off the coast and will allow temperatures to climb up into the 80s for Saturday and Sunday and with lots of sunshine. It may get even warmer early next week with highs near 90 degrees by Monday. This jump of humidity will lead to chances of a few pop-up showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world, but it will be there as the instability starts to grow.