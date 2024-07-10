Forecast Updated on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray pop-up shower or storm. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 83-93. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with chances of showers or storms possible overnight. Lows: 73-78. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs: 82-93. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for scattered showers and storms overnight. Lows: 75-81. Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with on and off rain and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Lingering rain showers early in the day before we slowly clear things out into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
We continue to be in our weather pattern where the heat will dictate the main story of the forecast to start the workweek. Temperatures today will jump into the 90s once again with heat index values approaching 105 degrees. We have a Heat Advisory for today for parts of the area for the very humid air over the area again. As we head into tonight, we go back to a chance of a few showers or storms as our pattern finally changes as we head into Thursday and Friday.
The remnants of Beryl will pass by to our north and east and will allow for a pull of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico to get caught in the ridge of high pressure off the coast. Along with this moisture feed, we will have an area of low pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere stuck in the ridge will also be thrown toward the coast. With our region in the area coined “The Ring of Fire,” the instability inherently here due to our position in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere along with the extra moisture will provide our best chance for rain and thunderstorms from Thursday into Friday and could linger into early on Saturday. This could be a good soaking rain…something we desperately need around the region. At the moment, we are looking at 1-3+” of rain possible by the time it tapers off early on Saturday.
Once the showers break apart, things will settle for the rest of the weekend. This will also lead to very hot weather again by Sunday with highs back into the mid 90s and will continue into early next week before a weak boundary brings around a round of showers and storms later in the day Wednesday and especially on Thursday of next week.