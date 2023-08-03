Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 80-86. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the arrival of steady showers. Lows: 65-73. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers / rumbles of thunder possible on and off throughout the day. Highs: 78-83. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Some lingering showers early. Turning partly to mostly cloudy by morning. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Lingering clouds to start the day. Turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
It is another amazing morning on Delmarva with temperatures falling into the 50s and low 60s across much of the region out the door. It will be a transitioning day on Delmarva as we will start to see the clouds on the increase. This comes as a weak little system begins to arrive with chances for some rain showers, but not until the evening hours. Temperatures should climb up into the 80s today ahead of the shower chance starting to go up. The shower chances increase all evening and night long and will be on and off overnight. Temperatures should bottom out in the 60s and 70s with the extra humidity in the air with the rain showers continuing.
Some scattered showers and storms continue throughout the day on Friday with temperatures being held down in the 70s and low 80s due to the cloud cover and rain showers falling. It will not be a heavy rain event with most folks picking up on about a quarter of an inch of rain before the system tapers off into Friday night.
The weekend forecast looks to be a good one with more and more sunshine throughout the day on Saturday with highs into the 80s. A much warmer and more humid day expected on Sunday with highs into the 80s and low 90s with lots of sunshine. This sunshine and warmer air will continue Monday with highs in the low 90s for many of us. Another boundary brings the chance of a few more showers and storms by Monday evening before the heat is brought down just a smidge for the middle of next week.