Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. A stray shower here or there is possible, but most stay dry. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 52-58. Winds: SE 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, some of it heavy at times arrives by late morning and continues the rest of the day. Windy. Highs: 62-67. Winds: SE-E 15-40+ mph.
Friday Night: Steady rain tapers off to showers. Windy. Lows: 53-58. Winds: E 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: A few lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Things improve through the afternoon with maybe a little sunshine before the day ends. Highs: 70-76. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances going up after lunch time and continues on and off the rest of the day. Windy. Highs: 60-73. Winds: S-SE 15-30+ mph.
Another blast of cooler air arrives Thursday and will keep us socked in the clouds on and off throughout the day. These clouds will develop just because of the amount of instability with the colder air aloft in the atmosphere. As those clouds develop, it could lead to the chance of a few pop-up showers later this afternoon. The chance is not the greatest and most of us will be dry, but we do have to mention this chance of a shower today. Highs will still climb up into the 60s and a few of us to near 70 degrees inland. It will be cooler at the beach with the wind off the Atlantic with highs again in the 50s and low 60s.
An unsettled weather pattern will take control of the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. An upper-level low over the Great Lakes will slide a little farther south and not really go anywhere during the course of a few days. While the low parked there, little storms will develop around the area of low pressure and make their way into our area bringing with it rain chances. The first comes in for Friday afternoon and Friday night and will linger into the first part of our Saturday. There are indications that we should dry out for Saturday evening and Saturday night before another low pressure develops and more rain arrives for most of Sunday and the first half of Monday. Early look at the models produce anywhere between 2-5” of rain across Delmarva through the course of the two storms and would help bust the drought problems we have across our area.
Indications are we will get stuck in some clouds as the cooler air will continue to push from Canada into our neck of the woods though early next week.