Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-88. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-89. Winds: S-SW 5-20 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm as you wake up in the morning. Lows: 67-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with chances for showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 82-89. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The quiet weather pattern lingers for a couple more days before things start to turn humid with storm chances into the weekend. It is another morning where many of us saw temperatures fall into the 60s overnight with some of our colder communities in the 50s at the moment with a mainly clear sky. A lot of sunshine today will bring our temperatures up into the mid 80s across inland parts of the Peninsula. We may see our beach towns hold in the 70s to near 80 degrees on a fantastic beach day. Just like we saw the last couple of days, a few extra clouds will be around from time to time, but will not deter us from getting Outdoors Delmarva today.
Most of us should remain dry and we keep things on the quiet side through Friday with highs holding in the 80s inland and morning temperatures in the 60s for the most part. Things will start to turn a bit more active for the weekend as a cold front will slowly be approaching from the west and could start to trigger off a few showers or storms on Saturday. At the moment, it looks like there will be two chances for rain…one comes in for the morning hours with another by the late afternoon and evening hours. This chance will start to grow on Sunday with the front arriving into the region. The front lingers and will keep the chance of showers and storms into the forecast on Monday.
Once this front clears, another massive ridge of high pressure will take control of the forecast with dry weather and temperatures very comfortable again for much of next week.