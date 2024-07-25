Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers / storms. Highs: 82-88. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms begin to diminish through the night. We wake up to a partly cloudy morning. Lows: 67-75. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 59-70. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-88. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
We start things on this Thursday with a batch of rain moving across Delmarva during the course of the morning hours. This rain could have a few embedded thunderstorms with it, but mainly just rain with some pockets of heavier rain are possible throughout the morning. The afternoon hours will bring the chance of a few showers and storms with the cold front. We could see some locally heavier rain and gusty winds with these storms this evening until the front clears us through the night tonight. As we wake up on Friday morning, the front will have cleared Delmarva and will lead to a better forecast…finally! Temperatures on this Thursday will be held down with the extra clouds around as highs only reach the 70s and low 80s.
The pattern breaks on Friday as a ridge of high pressure comes in from Canada and takes control of the forecast. Friday will be a really nice day on Delmarva with temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s at the beach with the wind coming in from the Atlantic and this flow off the Atlantic will be around throughout the weekend. This high will set up over the top of Delmarva through the weekend and even into early next week. We will see a really nice couple of days with highs in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday (cooler at the beach with the east wind) before things turn into a typical Delmarva summer forecast with higher humidity and highs into the 90s by the middle of next week.