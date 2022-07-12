Forecast updated on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 5:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Widely scattered thunderstorms about before 9 PM. Warm and humid. Low 72°. Wind: S 0-6 mph. Rain chance 60% north to 30% south. A few cells might be severe north.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny, warm and muggy. A few scattered PM thundershowers. High: 88-89°. Beaches near 79°. Wind: NW 1-6 mph.
Wednesday Night: Widely scattered showers about. Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. Low 72°. Wind: S 0-6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. A few spotty PM thundershowers. High: 88-89°. Beaches near 85-88° but cooler after a weak sea breeze pm. Wind: W 3-10 mph. Rain chance less than 20% at any one spot.
Forecast Discussion:
A weak cool front will approach the area this evening and we will see some widely scattered thunderstorms about. The rain chances will range from 65% in northern Delmarva to only 25% across areas south of Salisbury.
Wednesday will be warm and muggy with spotty showers as winds turn to the west then NW behind the weak cool front. Afternoon temps. will stay near 89-90 degrees and winds will be light. We will see partly sunny to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with a sea breeze dropping the beaches to the mid 70's by early afternoon. Winds will be quite light Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Thursday looks warm and muggy with only spotty showers about in the afternoon. A light west wind will bring in a slight drop in the humidity, but it will feel like July with afternoon temps around 88 degrees.
In the long range, Friday and Saturday will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 80's and only spotty showers. The beaches will see a decent sea breeze in the afternoon and drop to the mid 70's. Hotter weather will return for Monday and Tuesday with temps. around 88-89 degrees and high humidity. There will be pop up storms about each afternoon with light winds and a coastal sea breeze.
The average high for today is 88 degrees with an average low of 68 degrees.