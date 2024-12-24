DELMARVA FORECAST
Christmas Eve: Stray sprinkles ending, then partly cloudy. Chilly. Lows in the mid 20s.
Christmas Day: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Cloudy with rain late. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Rain. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
Merry Christmas Eve!
Skies have been mostly cloudy today with some showers, most of which have been just light sprinkles.
As the disturbance that brought the sprinkles washes out this evening, expect skies to slowly clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight. It's going to be another chilly night with lows falling into the mid 20s.
Christmas Day will feature a mix of clouds and sun with chilly afternoon highs in the mid 40s.
Then high pressure builds in again for the latter half of the week, with mostly sunny skies Thursday through early Saturday, and gradually moderating temperature reaching the upper 40s Friday and mid 50s Saturday. Several cold fronts will try to swing over Delmarva, but high pressure should keep them well to our north, with minimal to no effects on the peninsula.
For the last days of 2024, we're looking at unseasonably mild temperatures in the upper 50s. A series of fronts will succeed in crossing Delmarva, and we should expect several welcome rain events, with the first rain event arriving late on Sunday and continuing into Monday.