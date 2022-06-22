Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening showers and a few thunderstorms in the area. Mostly cloudy and more humid. Low 65°. Wind: SE 5-13 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Slightly less humid later PM. High 76-78° inland with temps. around 72° PM near the beaches. Wind: E 6-13 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and mild. A little less humid. Low 60°. Wind: NE 3-8 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny PM. Slightly less humid later PM. High 83° inland with temps. around 74° PM near the beaches. Wind: NE 3-8 mph. Winds on the beaches NE 8-12 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight looks mostly cloudy and we will see passing showers and a few thunderstorms in the area. Look for lows in the mid 60's. Winds will be from the southeast, and temps. on the beaches will be near 68-70 degrees overnight.
Thursday looks cloudy with some light passing showers around. Winds will turn to the East at 6-13 mph and afternoon temps. will be around 76-78 degrees. The beaches will see a good sea breeze and stay in the lower 70's through the afternoon with winds of 10-14 mph from the northeast.
Friday look sunny to partly cloudy, and pleasantly warm with temps around 83° in the afternoon. The coast will see a decent sea breeze and fall to the low to mid 70's on the beaches in the afternoon. Inland winds will be light from the NE at under 10 mph with dew points around 60, so it will not feel that muggy. Friday night looks clear and pleasant with lows near 61 by sunrise Saturday. This is below the average of 65 degrees for late June.
In the long-range, look for temps. in the mid 80's over the weekend with a nice sea breeze keeping the beaches in the mid 70's. This is very near the average for late June on Delmarva. A weak cool front will bring thundershowers back to the area on Monday, with afternoon highs in the mid 80's. Tuesday looks cooler and a little less humid with temps. around 80 in the afternoon. Wednesday looks mainly sunny and pleasantly warm with temps. in the low 80's during the afternoon. Hotter weather will arrive by Thursday.
The average high for today is 85 degrees with an average low of 65 degrees.