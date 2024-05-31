Forecast updated on Friday, 31 May 2024, at 3:20 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Sunshine with dry air will linger through Saturday but clouds will increase later on Sunday. Next week looks warmer and more humid, but not all that warm for early June.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. Low 51-52°. Wind: N 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 81°. Wind: NW 4-7 mph. Beaches near 74°.
Saturday Night: Clear and not as cool. Low 60°. Wind: S 6-11 mph.
Sunday: More humid with clouds increasing PM. Scattered showers about in the evening. High 80-82°. Wind: SW 8-16 mph. Beaches around 77°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will remain clear tonight as dry Canadian air remains over the region. The morning low temps. will be near 52° by daybreak.
Saturday will be sunny and pleasant. It will remain dry, with low humidity, as a dry Canadian air mass settles over the Eastern Seaboard. Afternoon temps. will be near 80-82°. Look for fair skies and lows near 60° by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be sunny and pleasantly warm as a SW wind develops. It will turn more humid by afternoon and the afternoon temps. will be near 80-81° by 4 PM. Clouds will increase with some spotty showers around later in the afternoon and early evening. Look for low temps. near 63° by daybreak Monday.
In the long-range: We will see high temps. in the low 80's from Monday through Thursday with some thundershowers about Monday, and again Thursday afternoon and evening. It will turn more humid with an early summer feel.
The average low for late May is 57° and the high is 79°.