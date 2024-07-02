Forecast updated on Tuesday, 2 July 2024, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry Canadian air mass remains over the region and Wednesday will be another pleasant day. The heat will rebuild by the 4th with a hot and muggy weather pattern lasting into next week. There will be some pop up afternoon storms around Friday and Saturday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool for July! Low 59-61°. Wind: SE 0-4 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 84-85°. Wind: SE/S 5-10 mph. Beaches stay in the mid/upper 70's all day.
Wednesday Night: Clear and not as cool. Low 67°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hotter. More humid. High 91°. Wind: S/SW 7-16 mph. Beaches reach 85° then a sea breeze will bring temps. to the upper 70's.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as a dry Canadian air mass remains over the region. Low temps will be in the low 60's by daybreak. Winds will be light.
Wednesday will be sunny , and a little warmer as winds turn back to the southeast. It will start to feel more humid by evening. The afternoon temps. will reach 84-85 degrees, but an afternoon sea breeze will develop and cool the beaches back to 75 degrees by 2 PM.
Thursday will be sunny, and much hotter with muggy air returning. The afternoon temps. will reach 92 degrees, but no rain is expected. An afternoon sea breeze will develop, and cool the beaches back to 78 degrees by 2 PM.
In the long-range: Friday through Sunday will be hot and humid with scattered late afternoon/evening storms around. Look for afternoon temps. in the low 90's and lows in the low to mid 70's. Monday and Tuesday look much the same with high temps. near 90.
The average low for early July is 67° and the high is 87°.