Forecast updated on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight:Clear and cool. Low 59°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79-80° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 5-12 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 55°. Wind: NW 2-9 mph.
Friday:Sunny and pleasant with low humidity. High 79° inland with temps. near 75° on the beaches. Wind: N 1-8 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for mostly clear skies tonight with light winds from the NW. It will be dry and pleasant with lows around 59-60° at sunrise.
The dry air mass will linger into Thursday with a light north wind and afternoon temps. will be around 79-80°. Dew points will stay in the 50's. We should see sunshine with just some scattered clouds all day. A light surge of cooler air will arrive Thursday night with lows near 55 degrees by sunrise Friday.
Friday will be sunny and pleasant again with the low humidity giving a fall feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will likely stay below 80 degrees in most spots. Winds will turn more to the Northeast at 4-10 mph on the beaches with temps. in the mid 70's on the coast.
In the long range, the air will stay fairly dry and Saturday will be a little warmer with rising humidity in the evening as winds turn to the SE. Look for afternoon temps. near 83 Saturday rising to 85 on Sunday. Monday will be warmer still, and more humid.
Unusually warm weather will return from Tuesday into Thursday of next week with temps. in the upper 80's by Tuesday and also Wednesday. Much of the eastern half of the U.S. will see unseasonably warm weather next week before the pattern changes to a more early fall like pattern by late Friday.
The average high for today is 81 degrees with an average low of 61 degrees.