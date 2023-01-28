DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds. Slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent, mainly in the morning.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers possible late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Some wintry mix possible on the Midshore and in Delaware. Chilly, with highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Thursday: A few showers. Chilly, with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
After an overnight that was a little frosty in a few areas, we've got a delightful Saturday ahead.
High pressure will build into the Mid-Atlantic from the south, meaning mostly sunny and mild temperatures. Some clouds may mix in with the sun, especially on the Midshore and in Delaware, which might keep temperatures a few degrees cooler, but most of Delmarva should expect afternoon highs in the mid 50s.
A bit of stationary boundary will set up from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Hampton Roads region, and several disturbances will track along this boundary next week.
The first one will approach Delmarva late Sunday, bringing a chance of showers, mainly overnight into Monday morning. There won't be significant cold air, though, so temperatures will stay well above freezing, so any winter weather chances are very low.
We'll get a brief break late Monday into Tuesday, when more seasonable temperatures in the 40s will make it feel like the end of January ahead of the next disturbance which will bring some rain chances on Wednesday. There will be more cold air over Delmarva ahead of this disturbance, so some wintry mix over the Midshore and Delaware could be in the cards. Watch this space for updates.
Then in the long-term outlook, temperatures for the first days of February are likely to be near, or slightly below normal, with rain chances slightly above normal.