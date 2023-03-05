DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 30s.
Monday: Sunny and mild. Highs around 60°F.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. A few brief showers in the early morning may be possible. Breezy. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 50°F.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.
Saturday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
As high pressure briefly settles over the Mid-Atlantic this Sunday, we're expecting a pleasant day with sunny skies and comfortable high temperatures near 60°F. It'll will be breezy, but not as windy as on Saturday.
Monday will continue a trend of sunny and mild weather.
A weak clipper system will approach late Monday night. Clipper systems originate deep over the center of the continent, so they usually don't have a whole lot of moisture to work with, and this clipper will be no different, however a few brief, light showers will be possble overnight Monday into Tuesday.
As winds shift to the south, we'll notice a return of unseasonably warm temperatures Monday afternoon, and especially Tuesday.
Then cool high pressure builds into the Mid-Atlantic for the second half of the week, with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the low 50s Wednesday through Friday.
Long-range models are coming into better agreement that we could face a storm system next weekend. It's far too early to tell what kinds of precipitation we'll get, but currently the guidance is suggesting mainly rain on Saturday with maybe a few snow showers on Sunday. Watch this space for updates as we get a better handle on how this storm will develop through the week ahead.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation near normal for March 12-18.