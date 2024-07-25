DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Winds calm, except gusty near thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms early the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 69°F.
The end of this period of gray and unsettled weather is in sight!
The stationary frontal boundary that has been the focal point for the showers and thunderstorms we've been dealing with since early this week will start to make a move to the southeast as a cold front tonight.
As the front approaches, be ready for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could feature heavy downpours and gusty winds. A few storms could briefly become severe for damaging wind gusts, with the greatest chances on the Maryland Midshore where there is a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for severe weather.
The front slides to our south overnight, and after maybe a few lingering showers early Friday morning, we'll start clearing from north to south. There could be a few areas of patchy fog early Friday morning, but humidity will fall after the front leaves, which should keep fog chances isolated.
Then Friday afternoon and the weekend are looking magnificent!
As high pressure builds in from the north, expect partly cloudy skies (mostly high clouds), low humidity, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
Dry and comfortable conditions will continue into Monday before humidity makes a return as several upper disturbances bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms back starting on Tuesday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for August 1 - August 7.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.