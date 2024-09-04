DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A chance for a stray afternoon shower. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 83°F. Normal low: 64°F.
High pressure remains in charge over much of the northeastern United States on this Wednesday evening. Some upper troughiness is allowing some high clouds to develop over much of the Appalachian Range and Delmarva.
High pressure will only slowly slide to the east on Thursday, and the troughiness will keep a mix of clouds and sun with seasonably cool temperatures through Thursday afternoon.
As we look ahead to Friday, we're watching a low pressure system from the South that will approach the Carolinas, as well as a low pressure system up in Canada that will swing a cold front across the Mid-Atlantic by late Friday into Saturday.
Confidence in just how much rain we could see in the Friday-Saturday timeframe is low, as Delmarva will be in between these features, however it would be prudent to keep an umbrella nearby - just in case!
High pressure will build back in for Sunday and stick around for much of next week, which will mean a return of mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and comfortably cool temperatures, mostly in the 70s to about 80° through next Tuesday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation near normal for September 11 - September 17.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance off the Carolina coast has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
A disturbance in the Caribbean has a low, 30 percent , chance of becoming an organized tropical system as it approaches the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Another disturbance east of the Leeward Islands has a low, 10 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
A fourth disturbance just west of the Cape Verde Islands has a low, 20 percent chance of development.
Development conditions in the Atlantic Basin are marginal for tropical development, and none of these systems poses a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.