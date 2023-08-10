Forecast updated on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 5:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A summer cool front will bring clearing skies and lower humidity to the area for Friday. The weekend will turn hotter and much ore humid as a SW wind flow develops.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening showers ending then clearing. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 68° Wind: W 3-7 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, and less humid. High 87-88° inland and on the beaches. Wind: W 7-14 mph.
Friday Night: Mainly clear. Some ground fog in rural areas at daybreak. Low 70° Wind: S 1-4 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, muggy, and hotter. High 90° inland and 86°on the beaches. Wind: S 7-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will slowly clear tonight, as a storm system and cool front passes through the area. Look for lows near 68-70 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light from the west at 3-8 mph.
Friday looks sunny with dew points dropping back to the low 60's giving a less humid feel to the air. Winds will be from the west at 7-14 mph. High temps. will be near 87-88 degrees inland and on the beaches with the west wind keeping a sea breeze from developing.
Saturday looks hotter with temps. near 90 degrees as a south wind develops. It will be sunny, and much more humid with a real summer feel. Some very isolated late day showers are possible. The afternoon will be breezy with winds from the south at 10-15 mph, and it will be warm with temps. in the low to mid 80's near the water.
In the long range: Sunday looks even hotter and more humid with temps. around 93° inland and the beaches will stay in the mid 80's. Some spotty late PM storms may develop again Saturday afternoon and evening. Monday looks hot with temps. near 90° and it will be very muggy. Thunderstorms are possible Monday evening, and some may be heavy. Tuesday looks partly sunny with lower humidity and temps. near 85 degrees. Wednesday look pleasantly warm with temps. in the mid 80's, but it will get hotter Thursday.
The average low for early August July is 68°, with a high temp. of 86°.