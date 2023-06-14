Forecast updated on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A clear and pleasant night is on the way, and tomorrow will be dry and pleasant June day. There are signs of a more summer like pattern starting later next week.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 58-60°. Wind: NW 3-8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, and a little less humid. High 80-82° inland and on the beaches. Wind: W 7-14 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low 61-63° Wind: S 1-7 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, warm and breezy with scattered PM showers. High 81-82° inland and on the beaches. Wind: SW 8-16 mph. Rain chance 40% at any one spot.
Forecast Discussion:
We will see clearing skies tonight with a light northwest wind and it will turn less humid by daybreak. Look for lows temps. near sunrise around 58 degrees behind a weak cool front.
Thursday looks sunny and less humid, behind a weak cool front. Winds will be from the west in the afternoon with good visibility, temperatures will reach the low 80's but the lower humidity will make it pleasantly warm.
Friday will turn breezy and more humid ahead of another summer cool front. We will see scattered showers and perhaps a passing thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southwest in the afternoon with good visibility, temperatures will reach the low 80's, and it will be more humid.
In the long range: It will stay dry Saturday, but spotty showers are possible Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the low 80's in the afternoon into Sunday and Monday but an unsettled pattern will develop from Monday into Wednesday with showers and thundershowers more likely. It will turn more humid by Monday, and this will keep nighttime lows in the low to mid 60's with more of a late June feel to the air.
The average low for early June is 62°, with a high temp. of 83°.