Forecast updated at 5:00 a.m. by WBOC Meteorologist John Conway.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny early, then a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. Pleasant. Winds N 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Light winds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds into the afternoon. Showers and thunder develop in the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could feature heavy downpours. Lows around 70°F.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then lingering showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: A few showers in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Warmer. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and becoming hot again. Highs in the low to mid 90s, but feeling like near 100°F with the humidity.
Friday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, but feeling like near 100°F with the humidity.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Finally we're going to get a breat from the heat and humidity across Delmarva over the next few days!
On Saturday, as a weak frontal boundary that triggered some strong thunderstorms Friday night slowly sinks south, high pressure builds into Delmarva, and we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies. We'll also be on the more comfortable side of the boundary, so we'll have seasonable afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with relatively low humidity.
Saturday night, that frontal boundary will start to slowly reverse and head back toward Delmarva.
We'll start Sunday off with partly cloudy skies, but clouds are likely to increase throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 80s. Most folks stay dry during the day, but rain chances will increase as we head into Sunday night and Monday.
Showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday and cross Delmarva Sunday night and into Monday. We're not expecting any strong or severe storms, but some storms could feature some torrential downpours that could cause isolated flooding in low lying or poorly drained areas.
The clouds and rain will keep temperatures on the cooler side of normal Monday, in the low to mid 80s.
As the frontal boundary continues to proceed north as a warm front, we'll have some lingering showers into Tuesday morning before we get back to drier weather for the rest of the week, which will unfortunately mean the return of the heat and humidity. We'll be back around 90°F by Tuesday afternoon, and in the low to mid 90s by late week. With the humidity, it will feel like 100°F or more at times.