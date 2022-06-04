Saturday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Light winds. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Winds from the east at 5-10 mph. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F, except cooler upper 60s at the beaches.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. L ows in the mid 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warmer, and more humid. A chance of showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon, which will continue through the evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent, increasing overnight.
Thursday: Scattered showers and a chance of thunder, especially in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers or thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely, with some periods of heavy rain possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Lingering showers, then clearing. Cooler, with highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
High pressure will dominate the weather over the Mid-Atlantic as we head into the second half of the weekend and start the next work week. This will mean mostly sunny skies, and pleasant, seasonably warm temperatures. Winds will generally be from the east. Expect upper 70s on Sunday, and low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures on the beaches will likely be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler.
By late Tuesday, humidity will start to return as winds shift to a southerly direction ahead of an approaching cold front. This front won't be a huge weather-maker for Delmarva, but be prepared for a round of showers, and perhaps some thunder by Wednesday afternoon, and then overnight into Thursday. Temperatures will remain on the warm side, in the low to mid 80s.
Then as the cold front begins to depart, a shortwave will develop along the tail end of the front and could develop into a more significant storm system for the northeastern United States, Friday into Saturday. It appears that the worst of the weather will affect our neighbors up in New England, where heavy rain and gusty winds are likely, and some localized flooding will be possible. Here on Delmarva, we should be ready for some more substantial rainfall and maybe some thunder, especially late Friday into early Saturday morning.
Then next weekend will slowly dry out, with cooler temperatures by next Sunday.