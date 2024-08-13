Forecast updated on Tuesday, 13 August 2024, at 5:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS:A large and weak high pressure system covers the Midwest and this has brought a Canadian air mass of cooler and much drier air to the entire region. This dry air will linger into Wednesday with the humidity rising some by late week. An upper level trough will bring clouds and some rain back to Delmarva over the weekend.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Low 63-64°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 84-85°. Wind: N 4-10 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a NE wind at 10 mph PM.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63-65°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little more humid. Pleasantly warm. High 85-86°. Wind: N/NE 1-7 mph. Beaches reach 78° with a NE wind at 6-10 mph PM.
Forecast Discussion:
Look for fair to partly cloudy skies tonight across the region. It will be pleasant with cooler temps. than we have seen for a while as lows dip into the low to mid 60's. Winds will be light.
A large and weak high pressure system covers the Midwest and this has brought a a Canadian air mass of cooler and much drier air to the entire region. This dry air will linger into Wednesday with the humidity rising some by late week. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a light north wind and the low humidity will continue. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80's. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid 70's all day. Winds will be light.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a light north wind and it will turn a little more humid. Temperatures will reach the mid 80's. Beaches will see an onshore flow and stay in the mid 70's all day. There will be an onshore sea breeze at 5-10 mph in the afternoon hours.
In the long-range: Skies will turn mostly cloudy skies with more humidity in the air from Friday into Monday. Look for highs in the mid 80's and lows in the mid 60's Friday then upper 60's Saturday through Monday mornings. This is close to the average for mid-August. It will turn more humid by the weekend with clouds increasing. We will see some showers Saturday and Sunday with afternoon temps. around 85°. Spotty thunderstorms are also possible Monday as a weak cool front approaches.
The average low for mid August is 67° and the high is 86°.