DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny, partly cloudy for some of the afternoon. Winds light from the north. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with upper 70s and low 80s at the beach.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Isolated areas of patchy fog are possible late.
Monday: Partly cloudy, with a low chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F. Normal low: 68°F.
High pressure remains in charge over Delmarva today, meaning another great summer-like day on the peninsula.
A cut-off low remains out over the Atlantic Ocean and it is expected to turn northwest and head toward New England today. However, it should remain far enough away that it won't have any appreciable effect on Delmarva weather, save for a few more clouds than yesterday.
Speaking of clouds, Sunday will start off sunny, but just like Saturday, some fair weather clouds will develop in the afternoon making for a few hours of partly sunny conditions, with seasonable summer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
As we look ahead to Monday, upper troughing returns which will start another period of several days of unsettled weather, but at this time no washouts.
Starting Tuesday, humidity makes a return as several upper disturbances bring chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least Friday and possibly into next weekend.
Look for temperatures to turn quite a bit warmer by the end of this coming week, with low 90s possible by next Friday or Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for August 4 - August 10.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 40 percent chance, of becoming an organized tropical system as it approaches the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.