DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Westerly wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and chilly with isolated fog. Lows around 40°F.
Monday: Sunny and seasonably cool. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds, then afternoon and evening showers. Some showers may feature brief, heavy downpours. Mild. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers in the morning, then afternoon clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
We'll have sunshine and a warming trend over the next several days before our next round of rain.
High pressure has moved into the northeastern United States. This brought clear skies and light winds overnight, so some isolated areas of patchy fog are possible within an hour or three of sunrise. Then the rest of Sunday will be sunny and not as breezy as Saturday. This means that while it will be cool, temperatures will be a little milder, in the mid to upper 60s.
Clear skies and light winds tonight again will mean chilly overnight temperatures falling to around 40°F with some isolated areas of patchy morning fog.
Skies remain sunny as we start the next week, which will allow our temperatures to rise to about 70°F by Monday, and the mild mid 70s by Thursday.
Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of the next weather-maker, which will be a potent cold front that will bring a round of scattered showers, with some embedded heavier downpours. Timing of the front is starting to look a little more confident, with rain looking likely Thursday afternoon, through the overnight, and into Friday morning.
Then sunny and cooler next weekend.
In the tropics, Hurricane "Julia" made landfall early Sunday morning in Nicaragua, bringing with it damaging winds and storm surge. "Julia" is expected to move quickly across Central America and reemerge in the Pacific, possibly retaining tropical storm strength.
Besides the immediate hurricane effects in Nicaragua, gusty winds and flooding rainfall are likely in parts of southwest Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the Mexican states of Chiapas and Oaxaca.
There are no other areas of interest in the Tropical Atlantic.