Forecast updated on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, at 3:40 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A dry and pleasant air mass will remain over the area through tomorrow. Warmer weather will arrive Thursday, and Friday looks hot and muggy. A weak cool front will bring temperatures down some for the weekend. Dry weather is expected except for some showers late Friday evening.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool for June. Low 58°. Wind: Light.
Wednesday: Sunny, with low humidity. High 82-83°. Wind: SW 4-12 mph. Beaches around 78°.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and more humid. Low 64°. Wind: S 2-8 mph.
Thursday: Warmer and more humid. Mostly sunny. High 88°. Wind: S 7-16 mph. Beaches around 74°.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be mostly clear tonight as a dry air mass remains over the region. The morning low temps. will be near 58-59° by daybreak.
It will turn a little warmer Wednesday, with a light SW wind returning. Look for sunny skies with just puffy cumulus floating by, as afternoon temps. reach 83 degrees. Dry air will linger through the day but it will turn more humid Wednesday night with lows near 64 degrees by daybreak Thursday.
It will be warmer still, and more humid Thursday with a south wind at 190-16 mph in the afternoon. Look for sunny skies with just puffy cumulus floating by, and afternoon temps. will be near 88 degrees. It will turn muggy Thursday night with lows near 69 degrees by daybreak Friday.
In the long-range: Friday will be hot and humid with temps. in the low 90's, but the weekend will not be as warm with high temps. in the mid 80's. Hotter weather will build starting next Monday and it will linger.
The average low for early June is 61° and the high is 82°.