DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: A mix of clouds and sun. A slight chance of a shower north. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few thunderstorms. Highs near 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
As a ridge of high pressure settles into the Mid-Atlantic region, our beautiful and refreshing Father's Day weekend continues on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the upper 70s. The pressure gradient that brought lots of gusty winds to Delmarva on Saturday will start to relax a little bit, so it won't be as windy, but it'll still be breezy, with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph that could gust to 30 mph at times.
Small Craft Advisories remain in effect for all of the waters around Delmarva.
The high pressure ridge will remain our dominant weather feature through the early half of next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies Monday through Wednesday with afternoon temperatures gradually warming from the low 80s on Monday to the mid 80s by Wednesday. Some guidance is suggesting a weak disturbance will dive south from Ontario into the northeastern United States. The exact track of this small disturbance is difficult to forecast this far out, but some scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, especially in Delaware and northeastern Maryland.
Then another cold front will threaten the region late in the week. As it does so, we'll have an extended period of slightly unsettled weather Wednesday through next weekend. As of Sunday morning, no guidance is suggesting any widespread rain or thunderstorm events, but it will be a period to keep our eyes to the sky and be prepared for whatever pops up.