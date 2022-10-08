DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: After a a few morning clouds, becoming sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 60s. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph, with some gusts to 20 mph possible.
Saturday night: Clear and chilly. Lows around 40°F.
Sunday: Sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Sunny and seasonably cool. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 72°F. Normal low: 51°F.
Pleasant early fall weather will dominate the forecast for most of the next seven days.
A dry cold front transited Delmarva overnight. There was very little moisture to work with, so the only indication of the front was some clouds overnight and a wind shift to the west-northwest.
Some of those clouds will linger into the mid-morning as the front pulls off to our east, then we'll be sunny by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be a little gusty at times in the wake of the front, and that will help keep our temperatures on the cooler side, only in the mid 60s.
Then much of the upcoming forecast is dominated by broad ridges of high pressure that will keep the weather pleasant through late next week.
Skies remain sunny, which will allow our temperatures to rise to about 70°F by Monday, and the mild mid 70s by Thursday.
Clouds will increase on Thursday ahead of the next weather-maker, which will be a potent cold front that will bring a round of scattered showers, with some embedded heavier downpours. Timing of the frontal passage is not certain this far out, but it's looking like sometime in the late Thursday into late Friday timeframe.
In the tropics, action confined to the Caribbean, where Tropical Storm "Julia" is expected to strengthen into a hurricane late today or early Sunday as it approaches Central America, with a landfall in Nicaragua possible late Sunday. The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador early next week.
With "Julia", the question then becomes whether its remnants keep heading west into the Pacific, or if they start to turn north and reemerge over the warm waters of the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. If the storm ends up in Bay of Campeche, it could become a problem for the U.S. Gulf Coast, but no major effects are expected on Delmarva.
There are no other areas of interest in the Tropical Atlantic.