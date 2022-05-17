Tuesday night: Mostly clear and cool. Isolated areas of patchy fog late. Lows in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool. Light wind from the west. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Scattered showers and some thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with a few 90s possible in interior Delmarva.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunder, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
In the wake of Monday's strong storms, Delmarva was treated to a beautiful Tuesday featuring lots of sun, light winds, and warm temperatures around 80°F, even in many of our beach communities!
Tonight, a weak, dry cold front will swing across the Mid-Atlantic. This front won't be noticible, save for a few clouds overnight and cooler overnight temperatures that will fall into the low 50s. Winds will be light, so locations that keep more clear skies might see some isolated patchy fog.
On Wednesday, expect plenty of sunshine, but a little cooler thanks to the passage of that weak cold front. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonable, in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday night, a warm front will approach from the south ahead of a storm system developing over the Upper Midwest. With this warm front will come a chance of some showers on Tuesday morning. The day won't be a washout by any means, but the isolated to scattered light showers could continue into the afternoon and evening, when a few rumbles of thunder may be mixed in. At this point, strong storms are unlikely.
Then the next chapter of the Delmarva weather story will be unseasonably hot temperatures as we wrap up the work week. After Thursday's showers depart, Delmarva will come under the influence of southwesterly winds, which this time of year often mean hot temperatures. Skies on Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday, and upper 80s, with a few low 90s possible in interior portions of the peninsula on Saturday.
These would be the first 90°F temperatures of 2022!
Then another storm system will swing a cold front through the region on Sunday, with some scattered showers and a better chance of some thunderstorms. Next week starts off cooler, with Monday temperatures only rising into the low 70s.