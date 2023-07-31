Forecast updated on Monday, July 31, 2023, at 3:45 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: A cool front passed early Sunday and this front has brought a cooler and less humid air mass to the entire region. A NW wind flow will continue this week and temperatures will be below normal with lower humidity. An upper level low pressure system moving through the region may bring some occasional showers later Thursday.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Isolated showers early then fair and pleasant. Low 64° Wind: N 1-5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, and pleasantly warm. High 82° inland and 79° on the beaches. A weak PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Isolated coastal showers are possible in the afternoon. Wind: N 1-7 mph.
Tuesday Night: Fair and pleasant. A little cooler. Low 61° Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, and pleasant. High 82° inland and 79° on the beaches. A PM sea breeze will drop coastal temps. to 76° later in the day. Isolated showers about in the evening. Rain chances 10%. Wind: N/NE 1-7 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will turn clear tonight and it will be pleasant with lows near 64 degrees by daybreak. Winds will be light.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with temps. in the low 80's. Winds will be light from the north and it will not be that humid. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours.
Wednesday will be much the same with sunshine and a few clouds. Look for PM temps. near 82 degrees. Winds will be light from the north to NE at under 6 mph. A coastal sea breeze will cool the beaches back to the mid 70's in the afternoon hours with a NE sea breeze.
In the long range: Thursday and Friday will turn mostly cloudy and there will be some showers around Thursday evening into Friday. Look for temps. in the low 80's. Saturday and Sunday will be a little warmer and more humid with temps. in the mid 80's. There will be some showers in the area at times, but itwill not be that muggy.
The average low for mid July is 68°, with a high temp. of 87°.