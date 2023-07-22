DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. A few stray showers may be possible late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and becoming hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
A cold front crossed Delmarva last night, and in it's wake Delmarva is being treated to a break from the warm and humid conditions of the past week!
Saturday will be a great day to be outside. As high pressure builds in from the north, expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s, both inland and at the shore.
Air conditioners will get a break tonight as temperatures fall to very comfortable mid 60s with low humidity.
Sunday will be another great day as the high pressure starts to slide off to the east. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There is a low chance of a shower late.
Unfortunately, our break from hot and humid weather won't last too long.
Monday will be the coolest day of the week as a trough crosses Delmarva, bringing a chance of some showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be kept down in the mid 80s.
Then a warming trend begins on Tuesday as Delmarva falls under the influence of the Bermuda high. Highs on Tuesday will be seasonable, in the upper 80s, but will then climb through the low 90s on their way to the low to mid 90s by Friday, which will be the next chance for a few showers.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm "Don" is continuing its loop around the Central Atlantic. It is expected to move north then northeast before weakening to a depression Monday. It could bring some high surf to parts of the Canadian Maritimes.
A tropical wave between the Cape Verde and Leeward Islands has a high, 70 percent chance of development as it moves west toward the Leeward Islands.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 29-August 4.