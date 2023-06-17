DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday night: Mostly clear and cool. Some patchy fog will be possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 63°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
A cold front brought a round of strong thunderstorms to parts of Delmarva on Friday, and that front has now pushed out to sea, leaving some pleasant weather in the forecast for the weekend!
As high pressure builds in, expect mostly sunny skies today, although with the proximity on the cold front, it'll be a little breezy. The winds will be from the northwest, though, so the Atlantic beaches should get pretty warm today. Although skies will be sunny, upper winds will carry some wildfire smoke over our region. The smoke will stay high in the atmosphere, so we're not expecting any air quality problems, but the sky will likely be a milky color, rather than blue.
Tonight, with clear skies and winds that will calm down, temperatures will fall into the seasonably cool upper 50s, which could allow for some areas of patchy fog to develop after midnight.
Sunny skies dominate Sunday, with comfortable temperatures in the mid 80s.
The high will push out to sea early this coming week, but it will keep our weather pleasant for Monday and Tuesday, although we could see some cloudiness on Tuesday.
The question is what happens later in the coming week. Our long-range guidance was suggesting a bit of an unsettled weather pattern starting on Wednesday with a low pressure system in the South becoming a coastal low. However, the last few rounds of guidance are now suggesting that the low pressure system could get stuck down in the South, as high pressure tries to keep a grip on the Midwest and Northeast for the rest of the week.
I think most of Delmarva will be dry for the upcoming week, but if that southern low can nudge its way north a little bit, there could be a chance for a few showers Thursday and Friday, with the greatest (but still low) chances on the Lower Eastern Shore and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging near or slightly below normal and precipitation near or slightly above normal for June 24-June 30.