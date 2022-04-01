Forecast updated on Friday, April 1 2022, at 4:25 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 35°. Wind: NW 7-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Not as humid. High 55-56°. Wind: W 3-11 mph.
Saturday Night: Variable clouds and chilly. A few spotty showers possible late. Low 40°. Wind: S 4-9 mph.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 59-61°. Wind: NW 14-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will turn chilly with lows near 35° by sunrise Saturday. Saturday looks sunny with light SW winds and temps. will reach 55-57 degrees. This is a little below the average for early April. We may see a few clouds Saturday night with low temps. near 41 at sunrise Sunday. A few spotty showers are possible Saturday night as an upper level low passes over the area. Any rainfall will be light.
Skies will clear by late morning Sunday with a breezy and mild afternoon. Look for afternoon temps. around 60 degrees, with winds form the NW at 14-22 mph. Sunday evening will be clear and winds will diminish. Lows will be around 39 by sunrise Monday.
In the long-range, Monday looks sunny, with temps. near 62 in the afternoon and we should warm into the mid 60's by Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine. Morning lows will be near 40 from Sunday through Tuesday. Clouds will increase with milder weather Wednesday and rain is likely. Showers will linger into Wednesday evening and perhaps Thursday/Friday.
The average high for today is 60 degrees with an average low of 39 degrees.