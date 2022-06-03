Forecast updated on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 59-60°. Wind: NW 0-5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, and pleasant with low humidity. High 82-84°. Wind: NW 4-11 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and cooler. Low 58°. Wind: N 0-3 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, and pleasantly warm. Cool and mostly sunny near the coast. High 78-80° inland with temps. in the mid/upper 60's near the beaches. Wind: E 8-16 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be clear and quite pleasant with lows near 60 degrees by sunrise.
Saturday looks sunny and it will stay pleasant with dry air and a NW breeze at 7-16 mph. Look for afternoon temps. near 82-84 inland and near 78 degrees close to the the coast. A sea breeze will cool the beaches down to the low 70's by late afternoon and winds turn to the NE at 10 mph.
Winds will turn to the northeast on Sunday and this will bring a cool layer of marine air onto the beaches. The onshore wind flow will also bring temperatures down some well inland. Look for temps. to stay in the mid to upper 60's on the coast Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 70's well inland. It will stay mainly sunny Sunday, with some spots near the Chesapeake Bay reaching 80 degrees Sunday afternoon. The onshore wind flow will continue into Monday and this means very pleasant early summer weather.
In the long-range, Monday will be sunny with temps. about the same. This is near the average for early June. Warmer weather with more humidity will arrive by Tuesday as temps. climb back toward the low 80's. We may see some afternoon thundershowers about Wednesday and Thursday as a SE wind returns and increasing moist air returns to the area. Highs will be back to the mid 80's by Wednesday and Thursday.
The average high for today is 79 degrees with an average low of 58 degrees.