DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Winds from the north at 5-10 mph. Highs in the low 60s both inland and at the coast.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and seasonable. Lows in the low 40s.
Monday: A mix of clouds and sun. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
Unfortunately, it looks like unusually dry weather will continue for much of the coming week.
High pressure remains in control Sunday, bringing mostly sunny skies and light winds. Temperatures will be seasonably cool in the low 60s.
As we get into the coming work week, the high will start to slide off shore to our east and winds will shift to the south, which will usher in warmer temperatures yet again. We'll see highs climb from the upper 60s on Monday to near 80°F on Wednesday, all under mostly sunny skies.
In the longer term, it looks like another cold front will cross Delmarva late next week, probably around Thursday, however prospects for any rain are quite uncertain at this time.
Burn bans are now in effect for all of Delaware and Maryland until further notice. Most outdoor burning activities are prohibited and fines are possible. Use extra caution with any other outdoor activities involving sparks or flame, and extinguish cigarettes safely. Check with your county officials for any exceptions to your local area.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely above normal and precipitation below normal between November 6 and November 12.
In the Tropics:
A tropical low is likely to develop in the central Caribbean in the next seven days. The chance of development is high, 90 percent. Should it become a named storm, its name would be "Rafael."
A tropical low could develop north of the Dominican Republic; the development chance is a low 10 percent, however.
Subtropical Storm "Patty" is threatening the Azores and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds to northern Portugal and northwestern Spain in the province of Galicia.
None of these tropical disturbances is a threat to Delmarva at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.