DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy. Winds N 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Some thunder possible. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: A few showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 63°F. Normal low: 41°F.
As the low pressure system that brought us the strong thunderstorms on Wednesday, and daily afternoon clouds ever so slowly pulls away out to sea, high pressure will attempt to push in today.
Skies Sunday will be mostly sunny, but that low will still be close enough that an impulse of evergy could yet again bring in some clouds to mix with the sun in the afternoon, but it otherwise should be a good day. A north breeze won't be as gusty as yesterday, but will keep afternoon highs in the seasonably cool mid to upper 50s.
All eyes are on Monday for the solar eclipse that will transit the USA during the afternoon. By Monday afternoon high pressure will be slide off to the east, which will mean some clouds in the afternoon, but I don't think it will be a cloudy day...for now I am going to say that eclipse view conditions will be good, with seasonable afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s.
With the high offshore, winds shift to the south, which will warm us up quite a bit on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Then low pressure develops in the mid-Mississippi valley and heads northeast. This will lift a warm front over Delmarva on Wednesday, bringing along with it some showers. As the low tracks northeast, we'll stay on the warm side of the system, keeping temperatures warm, in the upper 60s and low 70s through Friday. Showers will be likely on Thursday before a cold front brings a chance for some thunderstorms Thursday into Friday.
The rain could be heavy at times on Thursday, with all of Delmarva under a Level 1 "Marginal" threat for flooding.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for April 14 - April 20.