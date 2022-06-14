Forecast updated on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and a little cooler. Low 64°. Wind: N 2-8 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Becoming less humid. High 84° inland with temps. around 72° near the beaches. Wind: NE 1-9 mph but NE at 6-12 mph on the beaches in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Clear and pleasant. Low 65°. Wind: SE 3-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. Thunderstorms possible later in the evening. High 85° inland with temps. around 74° near the beaches. Wind: S 7-16 mph but E at 6-14 mph on the beaches in the afternoon.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be a little cooler as a weak cool front passes through and stalls to our south. This will bring lows back to the mid 60's by sunrise. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with highs inland near 84-85° while the beaches will see an onshore flow and stay near 72-74 degrees. It will not be quite as humid as a little drier air moves in behind the cool front.
Thursday will be partly sunny and pleasantly warm with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80's. The beaches will have an onshore wind flow with temps. in the mid 70's. Winds will increase from the southeast to south at 7-16 mph through the day. The air will be pleasantly dry with dew points in the 60's but it will get more humid later in the day. Thunderstorms and showers are likely by late in the day and into the evening as a cool front approaches.
The cool front passing through our area Tuesday will protect us from a large area of extreme heat and humidity from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast. The heat will also spread across the Plains with temperatures in many areas at or over 100 degrees.
In the long-range, We will see early morning thunderstorms Friday then it will clear and be very warm with a west wind. Cooler and drier air will arrive in the evening as a cool front passes. The weekend will be cooler and much less humid behind the front. Look for afternoon temps. near 78-80 both Saturday and Sunday. Low temps will fall into the upper 50's by Sunday and Monday morning.
The average high for tomorrow is 83 degrees with an average low of 62 degrees.