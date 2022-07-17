DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Isolated areas of patchy morning fog, then mostly cloudy and warm. A few pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, although some low 90s are possible in locations that see more sun. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday night: Some showers or rumbles of thunder before midnight, then mostly cloudy and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, but turning hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like mid 90s with the humidity.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F at times.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 100°F at times. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: A chance of some showers or thunder in the morning, then mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s at times. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Areas of patchy fog are possible across Delmarva early Sunday morning.
A weak frontal boundary brought Delmarva some scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. As expected, we did not experience any severe storms, but heavy rain caused some flash flooding in and near Salisbury.
That boundary is now to our north, and Delmarva is situated in a warm, humid air mass.
We'll have lots of clouds mixing in with sun throughout the day on Sunday, and the clouds will be the only thing keeping interior portions of the peninsula from reaching 90°F, although some isolated readings in the 90s will be possible where more sun breaks through the clouds.
In the heating of the afternoon, we'll again have a chance for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Widespread strong storms are again not likely, but any thunderstorms could feature some gusty downpours.
The chance for pop-up showers and thunder will continue through the evening, then after midnight it will be mostly cloudy and muggy across the region, as overnight lows only fall into the mid 70s.
By Monday, a low pressure system will cross the Great Lakes, and swing a cold front across Delmarva Monday afternoon and evening. With the front will come a higher chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, but again, any storms are only expected to briefly become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and downpours the main threats.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll start cranking up the heat, with southwesterly flow and mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to rise int othe low 90s Tuesday, and mid 90s on Wednesday. Heat indices could possibly approach 100°F on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, so it'll be a good idea to limit any strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.
Another cold front will approach the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday, bringing another round of more widespread showers and thunder, mainly Thursday afternoon through early on Friday.
Next weekend is looking to be dry, but continued hot with temperatures in the low 90s.