DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog after midnight. Muggy. Lows in the low 70s.
Sunday: A few showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like near 100°F with the humidity.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low 90s, feeling like 95-100°F at times.
Friday: Isolated to scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
In this mass of warm and humid air over Delmarva, again for our Saturday we're expecting some pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Like we saw on Friday, any thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, and not everyone will see rain, but they will likely be slow movers, so there is a threat of flash flooding wherever one of these storms pops us and just doesn't move very much. Some lightning is also likely in any of these storms.
On Sunday the weather looks to turn a little more ominous. A shortwave will trigger showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms will have lots of warm, humid air to tap into, and several will likely become strong to severe. Most of Delmarva is under a Level 2 "Slight" threat for severe weather, and damaging winds and localized flash flooding will be the main threats. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.
Then, as the shortwave departs, some showers and thunder could linger into early Monday.
But then the story becomes a ridge of high pressure that will build into the Mid-Atlantic for mid-week, and with it will come a return of unseasonably hot and humid weather. Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with seasonable highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday, climbing into the low to mid 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. The humidity should not be too terribly high, though.
A cold front will then bring a chance of showers and storms for next Friday and Saturday.
In the tropics, there are no areas of concern in the next seven days.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation slightly above normal for July 15-July 21.