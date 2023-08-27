DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and not as hot. A stray afternoon shower is possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy.. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday: *Watching "Ten"* Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. The remnants of whatever becomes of T.D. "Ten" could bring showers.
Saturday: *Watching "Ten"* Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. The remnants of whatever becomes of T.D. "Ten" could bring showers.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
After a hot Saturday on Delmarva, a frontal boundary brought a few thundershowers Saturday afternoon as it sank to our south.
Therefore, Sunday won't be as hot as Saturday, with a mix of clouds and sun. Most folks will stay dry today, but there is a very low chance of a brief shower popping up in the afternoon.
That frontal boundary will slowly slide back to the north Sunday night into Monday, and then stall over the Mid-Atlantic. The boundary will be the focal point for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday through early Wednesday. At this point, severe storms are unlikely, but torrential downpours could be possible in any storms that do develop.
One good thing about that stalled boundary is that it will keep Hurricane "Franklin" well offshore and push it out to sea, although high surf will be like along the beaches through mid-week.
Then the forecast gets murky late week. We have Tropical Depression "Ten" in the western Caribbean. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm "Idalia" later today, and then eventuall strengthen into a hurricane before making a landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle or Florida Gulf Coast sometime on Wednesday. High pressure will try to build in from north of Delmarva, which will try to push whatever remains of the storm out to sea by Friday. However, if the high retreats a little to the north, we could see rain showers from the remnants later in the week. This part of the forecast is very uncertain, so stay with WBOC for the latest throughout the week.
In the tropics, things continue to be busy in the Atlantic Basin.
Hurricane "Franklin" is located several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, and is forecast to become a major hurricane by late Sunday or early Monday. The forecast track continues to keep "Franklin" away from the U.S. East Coast, however beachgoers will need to be cautious about hazardous surf conditions through at least mid-week. The storm will pass close to Bermuda, and interests there need to keep a close eye on the forecast.
A tropical wave in the western Caribbean is now Tropical Depression "Ten". As it moves slowly north, it is expected to eventually become Tropical Storm and then Hurricane "Idalia" by Monday morning. A hurricane landfall is looking likely by Wednesday somewhere on the Florida Gulf Coast somewhere between Panama City and Tampa/St. Petersburg.
A tropical wave in the central Atlantic has a low, 10 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to land.
A tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of development. It is not an immediate threat to land.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation slightly below normal for September 3-September 9.