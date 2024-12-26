DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid 40s.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Heavier rain likely overnight. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday: Showers early, then partly cloudy. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
New Years Eve: Showers late. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
New Year's Day: Rain possible. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 30°F.
It has been a chilly late December day on Delmarva, with periods of clouds and periods of sun.
With high pressure to our north, we'll continue to have a northeasterly flow over the Mid-Atlantic. This is keeping chilly air stuck up against the Appalachian Range. While skies will clear during the overnight Thursday in to Friday with chilly overnight lows, the proximity of that pool of chilly air and the light wind off the ocean will keep clouds mixed in with sun on Friday, along with seasonably chilly temperatures in the mid 40s.
A low pressure system will track from the southern plains into the Great Lakes early this weekend. It will send an impulse of energy along a warm front Saturday. This will bring scattered showers and much milder temperatures as winds shift to a more southerly direction.
More wet weather is possible late Sunday as another area of low pressure departs the Lower Mississippi Valley and approaches the Mid-Atlantic. This brings another warm front which will push temperatures into the unseasonably mild mid 60s Sunday before some more substantial rain arrives late Sunday afternoon and evening. While most of the precipitation will be rain, there could be enough energy for some rumbles of thunder overnight Sunday into Monday.
Showers could linger into Monday morning before a cold front swings through. This front is not expected to bring much in the way of cold weather; in fact highs on Monday and Tuesday will remain about 10 degrees above normal.
Yet another low pressure system will depart the Mid-Mississippi Valley early Tuesday and swing a more potent cold front across Delmarva late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance of rain and breezy conditions for New Year's Day.