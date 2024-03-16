DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A thin layer of clouds, otherwise mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s, except cooler at the coast.
Saturday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph at times. A low chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent or less.
Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 55°F. Normal low: 35°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
A weak cold front crossed Delmarva Friday evening bringing with it a few, mainly light showers to the peninsula.
In the wake of the front, we'll see a mostly sunny Saturday, however, I think there will be a thin cloud layer that will significantly filter out the sun, especially in the morning. However, conditions should be just fine for the Ocean City Saint Patrick's Day Parade which starts at noon. The thin cloud layer, if it develops, should disspate by mid to late afternoon.
High pressure will briefly be in charge Saturday night through much of the day on Sunday. Sunday will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will increase in the afternoon as a second cold front approaches.
Sunday will be the last unseasonably warm day we'll see for a while.
With the cold front Sunday night, there is again a low chance for some scattered showers, but like Friday evening's cold front, we shouldn't see any real soaking rain, if we see anything.
Cooler air moves in for Monday, then yet another dry front will bring chilly air for Tuesday - which just happens to the the vernal equinox, or first day of astronomical spring! Tuesday will be the coldest day in the forecast, with afternoon highs only around 50°F.
Monday through Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy before milder temperatures return later in the week, with afternoon highs reaching the low 60s again by Friday, which is when we'll see our next round of rain possible late Friday into Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging slightly above normal and precipitation above normal for March 23 - March 29.