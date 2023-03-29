Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy at dawn. Lows: 32-38. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny and breezy early. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-38. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Windy. Highs: 72-77. Winds: SW-W 15-30+ mph.
The rain came in across southern Delmarva overnight and is gone as we wake up this morning across the region. We dry out with lots of sunshine later this afternoon with highs reaching the 50s and low 60s for some. Overnight a third front will clear the area with just a few extra clouds overnight. The breeze will pick up behind the front and allow for a blast of cooler Canadian air to bring temperatures down a bit. We stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50s for Thursday as the flow continues in from Canada.
The temperatures spike up to near 70 degrees on Friday as the high slides off the coast and allows some space for our next weather maker to take shape out to our west. The next storm arrives on Saturday morning with rounds of showers on and off for most of the day with some hope heading into the evening hours that things will start to dry out. If not by the evening hours, it will dry out on Saturday night. As of right now, we are expecting about 0.50” of rain being the average amount that will fall across Delmarva before things wrap up. It will also turn windy ahead of the front which will push our temperatures into the 70s.
The front clears and allows for a nicer, but cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Indications are that temperatures will soar by the middle of next week and could allow us to flirt with our first 80 degree day of the year. Another cold front brings us the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by next Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening.