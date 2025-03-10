DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Seasonable. Lows in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Light winds. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Mild. Highs around 60°F.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
As we look ahead to the upcoming week, warm and mainly dry weather is the headline over Delmarva.
As an area of low pressure passes to our south Monday night, light winds will shift from a southerly to northerly direction, with high pressure remaining in charge.
On Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and light winds, temperatures will be unseasonably warm, climbing into the upper 60s on most of the peninsula.
A backdoor cold front will sag over Delmarva on Wednesday, although the front won't have much in the way of moisture to work with, so no rain is expected. We should, however, expect to see some increased cloudiness by Wednesday evening. Temperaturs will be cooler, but still mild, around 60 degrees.
Some clouds will stick around Thursday before the front retreats to the north. Viewing of Thursday night's total lunar eclipse should be pretty decent on Delmarva; totality will last from about 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., and at this point I'm expecting skies to be mostly clear.
As high pressure slides to the east late this week, we'll see afternoon highs climbing into the low 70s by the weekend.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a storm system will affect Delmarva by Sunday, bringing our next chance for significant rain and possibly thunderstorms into Monday morning.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 17 - March 23.