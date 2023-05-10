Forecast Updated on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny. Highs: 68-74. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 45-52. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW-NW 10-20+ mph.
A very quiet weather pattern establishes for a few days as high pressure has taken control of the forecast. With the wind coming in off the Atlantic this afternoon, it should limit temperatures for some folks into the 60s. This would be for those closer to our beach towns. Once you get west of Route 113, things will quickly warm up into the 70s today. Our warmest temperatures will be reached on the Mid-shore where I think someone could see the mid to upper 70s.
The weather for Thursday and Friday looks fantastic with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as the wind starts to shift more south to southwest during this period of time. Thursday will see temperatures up in the 70s and 80s and Friday will bring our temperatures into the mid to upper 80s for some. By Friday evening, we will start to see some high to mid level cloud overspread the area ahead of our next weather maker.
A combination of a cold front diving out of Canada along with a moisture feed that will establish in the northern Plains will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday. A few models keep us unsettled and wet all day long while others only bring that chance of showers and storms later in the day. Something to fine tune as we get closer to Saturday. The front does clear us Saturday night and should dry us out for Mother’s Day. Again, I will keep optimistic with that forecast there.
The front that clears for Sunday comes back to the north and provides another chance of a few showers in the forecast to start the work week next week.