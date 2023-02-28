Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly cloudy and breezy early in the day. Highs: 60-65. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 32-38. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: SW-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly cloudy with the chance of showers arriving by morning. Lows: 44-48. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 63-68. Winds: SE-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Periods of rain, some of which will be heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 56-65. Winds: SW-SE 15-30+ mph.
The rain from last night has wrapped up in the early morning hours and conditions continue to improve throughout the day. We should see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day and will lead to temperatures in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. High pressure continues to be in control of the forecast for Wednesday. The high slides off the coast which will turn the wind more out of the south and southeast and could bring temperatures down a smidge for highs on Wednesday. The high will give way by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as another little clipper system moves in and brings a chance of some scattered showers by early on Thursday.
A much stronger storm looks to develop to our west on Thursday and push a chance of precipitation into the region on Friday and will continue into Friday night and early on Saturday. The forecast has become more cut and dry for this system as we are looking at a good soaking rain for Friday and Friday night with the colder air staying to our north providing with even more snow into the Pocono’s and parts of central and northern New Jersey. Temperatures soar into the 60s on Thursday and Friday with the rain.
Saturday will see some clouds linger early in the day and I can’t rule out a stray shower on Saturday morning. As the conditions improve, colder air will come dropping in out of Canada and knock temperatures back a few degrees for the weekend. Sunday is a nicer day with highs in the 40s as high pressure takes control of the weather heading into early next week.