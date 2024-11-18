Forecast Updated on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 38-48. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy becoming mostly cloudy with a few showers possible after sunset. Highs: 60-67. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 46-55. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible late in the evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 62-68. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 54-60. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
A quiet start to the week with lots of sunshine expected on our Monday with temperatures way above average for this time of year. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s for highs when our average high temperature for the middle of November is the upper 50s. We will start to see some extra cloud cover move into the region ahead of a front that will swing across Delmarva by late tomorrow evening and provide us the chance of some scattered showers overnight tomorrow night. This is the first of a one - two punch that will be bringing the slow beneficial rain we could use around here with the drought conditions we are contending with these days.
Watching for a pretty big storm to develop out to our west by the time we get to Wednesday and Thursday of next week bringing rain into the forecast and very windy conditions for Thursday afternoon as bitter cold air comes diving in from Canada. With the wind and colder air rushing into the region…we might even be able to see a few very light snow flurries mix into the area for Thursday afternoon. Time will tell if that will come to fruition, but know that things will turn very cold for Thursday and especially for Friday of next week where some of us may not reach 50 degrees on Friday.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a split weekend. Extra clouds and breezy conditions will make our highs in the 40s and 50s for Saturday feel like the mid 40s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine with temperatures climbing back up to seasonable for Sunday with highs in the 50s.