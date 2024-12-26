Forecast Updated on Thursday, December 26, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today (Start of Kwanzaa) : Mostly sunny. Highs: 40-46. Winds: N-NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows: 25-36. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 46-53. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers by morning. Lows: 33-43. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers from time to time. Highs: 50-60. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 60-67. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
It was a quiet Christmas across Delmarva and the cooler weather that has been around for a few days will linger for at least one more cooler day this Thursday. We wake up in the 20s and 30s across Delmarva with temperatures much warmer as you get closer to the beach towns at the moment. It will be a sunny day with temperatures in the 40s for highs. The wind will be light from the north, but starts to turn more northeast this evening and tonight. This will help to get an influence off the Atlantic and will help to hold temperatures up in the 30s for most places…closer to 40 at the beach towns.
We start the warming trend into the final weekend of 2024 with temperatures around 50 for Friday. We start to see a bit more in the way of cloud cover to move in by later in the day on Friday and into Friday night as we will have a slow moving cold front approaching us from the west. This will bring a chance of a few rain showers during the day on Saturday as the warm front sneaks across Delmarva. A better chance for rain arrives by Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening as the actual cold front pushes across Delmarva. Some of this rain into Sunday night could be heavy at times and there are indications that the rain showers could linger into early on Monday morning.
Another weak system could bring in the chance of a few showers to ring in 2025 across the region before we go right back into the freezer box for the following weekend with temperatures looking to drop into the 30s for highs by Friday and Saturday of next week.