Forecast Updated on Monday, November 4, 2024, at 4:10am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tuesday (Election Day): Mostly sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 55-63. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast at least for the first half of the workweek. A big difference in temperatures depending on if you are inland or near a body of water this morning. Inland communities are in the 30s this morning with folks along the bays and the beach towns in the 50s as you step outside. A little bit of cloud cover will mix in with the sunshine this Monday and it will still be a warmer day with highs into the 60s to near 70 degrees. At the beach, it will be significantly cooler this afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s with the wind out of the southeast.
This high pressure sits overhead with temperatures soaring again by the middle of next week with highs in the 70s and a few low 80s possible by Election Day and into Wednesday. Another front looks to move into the area for Thursday that will provide some extra clouds and even the chance of a few stray showers are not out of the question. It doesn’t look like the biggest chance in the world…but, at this point, we will take any chances we can get.
Some indications that we may actually get a rain chance into the weekend with a cold front that will try and grab some moisture off a tropical system trying to develop into the Caribbean this morning. If we do see this moisture get absorbed by the front, the timing of the rain chance looks to be for Sunday evening and Sunday night into Monday morning. At this point with how many situations didn’t pan out with this idea…we will just put it on the backburner and monitor it as we get closer to that point.