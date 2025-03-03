Forecast Updated on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 22-32. Winds: W-SW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and becoming windy by late in the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW-S 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 40-48. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and windy ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms will pack a punch with strong and gusty winds, small hail possible, and even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs: 64-70. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
It is a cold start to the work week with temperatures in the 10s and low 20s out the door early this morning. With sunshine today temperatures rebound only into the 30s and low 40s for highs. The temperatures will dip quickly into the 20s through the evening hours, but the wind will start to pick up overnight and will start to push warmer air in our direction.
With a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday…temperatures soar into the 50s and a few low 60s in the afternoon with the wind kicking out of the south and west with some gusts over 30+ mph possible and the winds will only continue to get stronger into Wednesday ahead of a very strong cold front. This will lead to a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening and these storms will mean business. We could have storms that have strong, gusty winds…the possibility of small hail, lots of lightning, and even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out in this first severe weather threat of the year. These storms will also bring a lot of rain where we could pick up on 0.50 - 1.00+” of rain.
We cool down for a couple of days on Thursday and Friday, but it only pushes us back to average for this time of year with highs into the 50s…we are near 60 on Saturday with another weak boundary bringing some extra clouds and a wind shift for Sunday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Also, remember that we spring forward our clocks over the weekend and we lose an hour of sleep…but, our evenings will have more light to them.